Check our new ' Recent stories' page for selected stories from recent editions
Five Valleys Land Trust completes purchase of Lincoln Community River Park property after county commissioners fund acquisition costs
Roger DeyFive Valleys Land Trust closed on the purchase of 9.5 acres of land along the Blackfoot River just east of the Stemple Pass Road Bridge Tuesday, paving the way for the formal creation of the Lincoln Community River Park, which will be managed for benefit of the public.
In November, the Lewis and Clark County Commission approved spending $85,000 from the county’s open lands bond to pay the appraised value of the property, but questions arose about whether the county could legally use those same bond funds to pay for ancillary costs, such as surveys, appraisals and closing costs.
Such costs are typically included in similar purchases in other counties that have similar open land bonds, but the county attorney’s office issued an opinion saying they county couldn’t legally use such funding for those costs in this case, since they were in addition to the appraised value. However, Dorsey Whitney, the firm that acts as bond counsel for Lewis and Clark County and that wrote the bond language, said such costs were in fact authorized.
“The county attorneys’ office takes a conservative view of these things, so they were looking at the exact language, saying it doesn’t specifically say you can do transactions costs,” Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said, “but the bond counsel came back and said it’s implied because you can’t do a transaction and buy a piece of property without having these costs incurred, so we believe it was part of the deal or you wouldn’t be able to get these deals done.”
Despite the kerfuffle, the commissioners approved the payment of those costs up to $17,887 at their Dec. 13 meeting. Although they didn’t specify whether the funds would come from the open lands bond or the general fund, Hunthausen said he’s sure the open lands bond will most likely be the funding source.
Hunthausen said the commissioners see the value of the river park project both for the community and for public access, which is not always something that results from other projects funded with open lands money.“It’s not publicly owned, but it’s owned by a land trust that is essentially turning it over to the public, so it’s equivalent in some ways to public ownership. We thought that was a really valuable thing.”
Paul Roos, who has been a key player in the working group that developed the river park idea and who purchased the property in 2015 to secure it for use as a site for the park, has high hopes for the future of the project
“Having the park come to fruition is truly a win for the Lincoln community,” he said
Vickie Edwards, the Conservation Project Manager for Five Valleys Land Trust, said they were extremely excited that Lewis and Clark County chose to cover both the appraised value and the related acquisition costs. The commissioners decision came only a week before the closing date on the property sale.
“It really made a difference on seeing this project completed as scheduled,” she said. “To be able to have that open space bond funding for these projects is critical in ensuring they come to fruition.”
Looking at the next steps, Edwards said “This is where the work starts.”
She said sometime around mid-winter they will get together with the informal working group that helped develop the project and which includes a lot of folks who started out with the project more than three years ago.
“We will reconvene and talk about next steps and talk about immediate funding needs,” Edwards said. “There are some things that may need to be done to the property before the summer to ensure the management and use also protects the conservation values associated with that property.”
High on the list, and in keeping with the management plan approved by Five Valleys in October, is improving the delineation of the makeshift parking area Roos created and the installation of signs.
According to the management plan, Five Valleys will also create a more formal Lincoln Community River Park Advisory Committee to advise the land trust on infrastructure, development, an educational program and the creation of a maintenance plan for the park.
Generally, the management plan emphasizes protection of the river park’s conservation values, with relatively limited improvements to the property, most of which focus on public access, recreational use, education and restoration.
The plan does allow for the construction of maintenance buildings, toilets, picnic tables and shelters, and structures related to education, but Edwards sees such improvements as being limited since most of the property is in the floodplain, which impacts what they can place on the property.
“With any sort of development there is a lot of cost associated with that and there is a lot of upkeep as well, from a management perspective,” Edwards said. “We really do see this as a very minimally developed public park for folks to be able to use it as they are now.”
Roos, who thanks Lincoln for its support and thanks the members of the working group that helped put everything together, sees the future success of the park ultimately resting in the hands of the community.
“We’re gonna have to, as a community, invest now in seeing that this becomes what it has the potential to become,” he said. “The potential of it is yet to be written. It is a footprint on the river with stream access that allows at least foot access within the high-water mark and it gives us an outdoor classroom to do things with kids and community members.”
Although the park currently sits under more than a foot of snow, that also gives Roos hope for the future. “I’m hopeful this is a sign we’re gonna have flushing flows that clean our streams and rivers, and refresh them and give corridors to wild trout that run up and down in order to procreate. They’ll be going right by our new River Park,” he said. “It’s an extremely wonderful thing in my mind to see this happening for Lincoln.”
When asked if he was referring to the park or the snow, his answer was “all of the above.”